Juanita Drain
3d ago

Now is the time ⏲️ stop them in their tracks do it now traitors never change they get worse and worse. They believe that they cannot be touch. Show them the way justice will prevail.

Kevin king
3d ago

Trump told us while he was running that he would reveal his taxes, then he said after the election he would be revealing his taxes, then he did something outrageous to take our minds off his taxes, something else to make us forget that, and on and on to the point that we're talking about insurrection and tip secret documents. here we are 6 years later and we've STILL never seem his taxes. The only thing we know is that he lied about his profits and losses depending upon if he was getting a loan or filing taxes. He was profitable when obtaining loans, and taking losses when doing taxes so he could write them off. Again, 6 years later, no taxes!

Repub&DemBothSuck!
3d ago

It should have been expedited a long time ago. These drawn out cases are getting ridiculous! Even Manson's sentencing only took 2 1/2 yesrs from the Murders to prison conviction!!!

CNN

A weird day for Trump, borrowed money and you

CNN — It was a bad day for borrowed money, and it was a bad day for former President Donald Trump. The Federal Reserve jacked up interest rates again, moving into uncharted territory to fight the inflationary fire previous rate hikes did not tamp down. It made history by approving a third consecutive hike of three-quarters of a percentage point.
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Salon

“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
CNN

CNN

