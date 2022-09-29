Read full article on original website
Lima News
New report IDs billions in unemployment fraud
A new U.S. Department of Labor report highlights the extent of unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including in Ohio — a problem one of Ohio’s U.S. senators says more can and should be done about. The Department of Labor Inspector General issued a...
Lima News
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Lima News
Death is anything but a dying business
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
Lima News
Michael Reagan: Playing politics with Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hadn’t slammed into the Florida coast yet and already the idiots were playing politics. The climate scientists on “The View” were somehow trying to blame Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis for Ian because of his skeptical position on global warming. I don’t know what DeSantis...
Lima News
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Republicans and racism are a concern
Tell us something we don’t know. Maybe that’s an ungenerous way to respond to a study on an important social issue by a respected, nonpartisan think tank. But, if you’ve been paying any attention at all, that may be your instinctive reaction to last week’s report from the Washington-based Public Religion Research Institute quantifying that Republicans, as a corporate body, are the most racist folks there are.
Lima News
Schumer: Feds must crack down on cyberattacks
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the wake of hacks of big companies like American Airlines and DoorDash, the federal government needs to boost cybersecurity for consumers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said. Noting Uber and U-Haul have also been targeted within the past 30 days, the senator called...
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
"The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said of the GOP. "It is going to be very ugly all around."
Lima News
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,” often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last...
