CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
Halloween party for dogs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — All dogs are invited to a Halloween party at the Animal Protective League (APL). Boo Bark at the Park will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stuart Park on Winch Road, Springfield, on October 8. There will be a variety of activities to...
Artisan products help raise money to restore former Ursuline campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Artisan and Antique Market was held in Springfield on Saturday. More than 160 artisan vendors were at Brinkerhoff Mansion and the former Ursuline campus. Organizers wanted to focus on handmade items to help support local artists. Planning for the event started back in May...
Springfield Art Association celebrates everything pumpkin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's officially October which means it's time to head out to the pumpkin patch. On Saturday, the Springfield Art Association (SAA) hosted its Great SAA Pumpkin Patch event. The event had all your fall favorites including s'mores, pumpkin art, and pumpkin-flavored treats. All proceeds went...
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, is hosting an online Children's Art Auction. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces will be going up for auction. The...
