ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 20

bpv
3d ago

Please America see through this guy and vote against him when he runs for president in 2024! Take it from a 58 year old native Californian, you don’t want him!!

Reply(3)
5
Chris Rain
4d ago

He want that 2024 oval-shaped office bad..Lets treat it like c19 and close it down for his own safety America, he will get power sick .😫

Reply(2)
8
summer92101
4d ago

everything this creep does is full of ulterior motives and hidden progressive agendas

Reply(2)
9
Related
UPI News

13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- At least 13 people in Florida have been reported dead from Hurricane Ian, and President Joe Biden said Thursday that he fears a "substantial loss of life." "[The storm] is still moving across the state today. This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," Biden said Thursday, while thanking workers in person at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington.
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bill to make it easier to reclaim more EDD fraud money

California law enforcement will have an easier job seizing assets, cash and money orders from people who defrauded California’s Employment Development Department. That's because Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, to reclaim some of the money. EDD has been under fire...
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
KARK 4 News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Locals impacted by Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm at the time of writing, continues dump rain over parts of Florida, people who waited out the storm are beginning to assess the damage the storm left behind. Amongst those impacted are some with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate. Videos and […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida Department#Riverside Fire Department#San Diego Fire Department
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's Florida Task Force One to assist in west coast search and rescue

MIAMI - Dozens of rescuers from South Florida will make their way to the west coast to lend a hand in search and rescue efforts.Thursday morning, 96 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team Florida Task Force took off for areas impacted by Hurricane Ian."We spend most of our time being in a ready state. We anticipate lots of these things to make sure we are in a position to properly go provide assistance," said team member Jeff Rouse. He said they would be starting their mission in Naples. "This is what we are trained for and we...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hill

Hurricane Ian roils Florida governor’s race

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is complicating Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist are forced to navigate the potentially treacherous political terrain caused by the storm. For DeSantis, the storm is a political make-or-break moment. On one hand,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

'Millions' of Floridians expected to lose electricity in storm

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said millions of Floridians will face power outages over the next two days as monstrous Hurricane Ian barrels through the state."You are starting to see power outages across the state, but you're going to see way, way more over the next 48 hours," DeSantis said Wednesday morning while at a Florida Power & Light staging area at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City."You're going to have millions of people without power in this state within the next 48 hours. No question." In information posted online, FPL reported about 50,000 outages Wednesday morning, including about 18,000 in Miami-Dade County, 13,000 in Sarasota County, 8,000 in Collier County, 3,500 in Charlotte County, and 2,000 in Lee County. Duke Energy Florida posted about 3,000 outages. FPL President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday that efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian's expected slow crawl across Florida. Silagy added that it could take about 24 hours after Ian departs from areas to determine how much time will be needed to complete restoration. More than 40,000 workers, including workers from other states, are handling outages or are on post-storm standby.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy