ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO