Lima News
Kalida shuts out Ottoville, 3-0
KALIDA — Kalida got goals from Meredith Bockrath, Audra Hovest and Kendal Bockrath. Hovest and Livia Recker each recorded assists. Kalida keeper Kassidy Hipsher made six saves and Ottoville goalie Madison Hoersten made seven. Cory-Rawson 3, Delphos St. John’s 0. MT. CORY — Cory-Rawson’s Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs roll Shawnee; Pirates win 5th straight; Friday night football scores
Here’s what happened Friday night in high school football. Chiefs QB Tavien St. Clair had a huge night. He went 25-29 for 412 yards (BHS single-game record) and threw for 7 TDs (a single-game record). Lehman Catholic (2-5) 14. Riverside (5-2) 37. QB Myles Platfoot threw for 2 TDs...
Times-Bulletin
Cougars pull away from Shawnee on homecoming night
VAN WERT — After a bit of a rocky start, Van Wert rebounded with a strong second half to take care of Shawnee 36-14 in their homecoming game on Friday night. "A win is a win and we'll take any win," said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. "That being said, we need to have little more concentration on our execution during practice so that we can carry that over into games. We've got to be great during the week so that it becomes second nature to us in games like this."
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
Lima News
Coldwater Hall of Fame baseball coach Brunswick dies
COLDWATER — Coldwater High School has lost a second legendary coach in the last two weeks with the death of Lou Brunswick. Brunswick was Coldwater’s baseball coach from 1959 to 1993. His teams had a 750-166 record. The Cavaliers went to 10 state baseball tournaments in those 35...
Lima News
Northwest Physical Therapy to offer free consultations
LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy is offering free “ask a therapist” appointments at its outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima in October. Each session lasts approximately 10-15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician to identify sources of unnecessary pain. Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation should call one of the numbers below:
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Lima News
Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association recognized two local attorneys for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession. Both James Paul Patrick of Lima and Stephen Lloyd Smith of New Bremen were honored at the Ohio Bar’s District 16 annual meeting. James Paul...
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
hometownstations.com
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for passing bad checks. The judge suspended 170 days of the sentence and granted him work release upon conditions established by the sheriff’s department. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic, was remanded to the WORTH Center for...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
They’re all coming up roses this week. Rose: To Sondra Dreitzler, of Cridersville, whose idea is in the nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon on Oct. 5. In it, a female finds two flavors of ice cream in the freezer, with the caption, “It doesn’t take much to make a plugger happy.”
Lima News
Carol and Edward Odenweller
DELPHOS — Mr. and Mrs. Edward Odenweller are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a Mass at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, followed by a dinner with the couple’s children and grandchildren. Odenweller and the former Carol Ann Schimmoeller were married Oct. 6, 1972 at St....
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
Lima News
Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision
OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
