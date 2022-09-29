ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa International suffers minimal roof damage, resuming operations after Hurricane Ian

By Melissa Marino
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After Hurricane Ian, Tampa Bay area airports are assessing storm damage and working with federal aviation officials to make sure the facilities are in proper condition to open.

Tampa International Airport said hundreds of employees are working to get the airport back up and running, including assessing damages to the airport.

“We want to make sure that our lighting on the airfield is working the way it should, our pavement is in good condition, there is no standing water or ponding on any of our runways and taxiways. All that it takes to make sure we have a very safe airfield for flight operations,” said Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service John Tiliacos.

“We are just lucky. That storm as everybody knows a few days ago, we were very, very worried about the storm,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. “The damage was essentially just roof leaks. And we got a lot of roof here at Tampa International so just getting roof leaks is pretty good, I think.”

The airport will resume cargo operations Thursday at 7 p.m. and passenger operations at 10 a.m. Friday.

“We expect very high passenger volume tomorrow since we’ve been closed since Tuesday at 5 o’clock, and so we urge our passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure,” said Tiliacos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

