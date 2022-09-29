ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

At least 32 people from Illinois charged in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol; trial for Quincy couple set for April 17

By David Adam, MRN Editor
muddyrivernews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Kathy Obert
4d ago

There is no such thing as "wrongly" entering the house of We the People. it is time for Americans to remember that We the People are in charge.

Reply(3)
4
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Quincy, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, IL
City
Columbia, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
City
Kenilworth, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lockport, IL
City
Aurora, IL
City
Posen, IL
City
Naperville, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 5: Drainage districts and the agricultural economy

Upper Mississippi Flood Control Association with Sen. Dirksen 1960s. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
CRESTWOOD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Carollo
muddyrivernews.com

City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees

An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
KEOKUK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Building#Sentencing#U S Capitol#The Chicago Sun Times#The U S District Court#The Sun Times
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act

Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q985

Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World

The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum

The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy