Seattle, WA

seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Brandon Burnstead brags on Kirkland

My wife and I lived in Seattle for the better part of a decade. I flat out love the city. But when our family started growing, we knew it was time to move to the 'burbs'. We ended up in the Kirkland area. Honestly, when we first moved I was...
KIRKLAND, WA
seattlemag.com

Sizzling Seattle Suburbia

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends

EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)

The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Get Growing: Fall rituals -- Finding next year’s dahlias

As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.
SEATTLE, WA
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT

The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE

