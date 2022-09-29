Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
seattlerefined.com
Stomping Grounds: Brandon Burnstead brags on Kirkland
My wife and I lived in Seattle for the better part of a decade. I flat out love the city. But when our family started growing, we knew it was time to move to the 'burbs'. We ended up in the Kirkland area. Honestly, when we first moved I was...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
seattlemag.com
Sizzling Seattle Suburbia
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
seattlerefined.com
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour to make a stop at Seattle's Lumen Field next summer
SEATTLE — Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is making a stop in Seattle next summer. The "Shape of You" superstar's North American tour dates were released on Monday, and included was an Aug. 26, 2023 date at Lumen Field. Other nearby stops include Vancouver, BC, and Southern California's Santa Clara...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
shorelineareanews.com
Nile Nightmares Haunted House open October weekends
EIGHT HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS!-INCLUDED IN ONE ADMISSION!. Also includes: Creatures of the Corn Maze, Ballinger Cemetery and Hillbilly Holler trail!. (Gen Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door) 3 Horror themed 5 min. ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge) We offer a covered queue line and...
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
queenannenews.com
Get Growing: Fall rituals -- Finding next year’s dahlias
As I write this, the autumnal equinox is upon us – the day of the year when light and dark are served in equal measures. It’s the perfect reminder that fall is coming and with it my annual fall rituals. Rituals may be too heady a word. These rituals don’t involve dancing in the moonlight as much as scouring plant catalogs for seeds, spring bulbs and dahlias.
I’m an analyst and I set aside $100 each week for groceries but my last shopping haul was $15 under budget – here’s how
A BUSINESS analyst has broken down her $100 weekly grocery budget and even said she doesn't always spend the full amount. Nicole of Seattle, Washington, revealed all the stores she shops at and what items to look for if you're saving money to fight inflation. The savvy 31-year-old said she...
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Many parts of western Washington dealing with ‘moderate’ air quality as smoky conditions persist
SEATTLE — Areas of western Washington still have hazy skies on Monday with a lot of the area in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality range, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Most of the areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups”...
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Overgrown vegetation no match for SDOT’s eco-friendly contractors … goats!
Goats are becoming very popular as cost-efficient contractors in the city of Seattle. For the past 15 years, Seattle’s Department of Transportation has been hiring goats to clear out overgrown vegetation. The goats are hired in from Vashon Island’s Rent-A-Ruminant, according to SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. “We use...
markerzone.com
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
