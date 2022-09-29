ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Bertoli will plead guilty on tax charge

Thomas Bertoli, once a top Hudson County political insider and political consultant, is expected to plead guilty to a single count of a tax-related charge when he appears before a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Bertoli was charged with tax evasion, corrupt interference...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Belleville, NJ
State
Florida State
Belleville, NJ
Government
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hittman
beckersspine.com

New York surgeon pleads guilty to predatory $31M back surgery scheme

New York City pain specialist and surgeon Sady Ribeiro, MD, pleaded guilty to two fraud charges related to a $31 million trip-and-fall scheme that "preyed upon" extremely poor people, the Justice Department said Sept. 29. Dr. Ribeiro, 72, is part of a group including two surgeons and two attorneys charged...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Newspapers#Retraction#Blog#Nj Com#New Jersey Advance Media
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
midjersey.news

October 1, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department reports that Officer Hodges was in the area of 1167 E. State Street, when he heard shots being fired in the area at 12:44 p.m. Officer Hodges noticed a male in a black hoodie was running from the rear of the location on E. State Street. The officer then discovered a male victim that sustained a gunshot to the right hand and also a graze wound to the head. Police reported that the victim is in stable condition.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy