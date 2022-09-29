ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
KWTX

Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
HILL COUNTY, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Mcgregor, TX
KCEN

Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
Ryan Howard
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured

ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
#Shooting#Football Games#Violent Crime#Kxxv Tv
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
MCGREGOR, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX

