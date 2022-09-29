Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Emergency closure area reduced for McKinney & Yeti fires
YREKA, Calif.,-- Thanks to continued progress on fire suppression repair and danger tree abatement activities within the Yeti and McKinney Fire burn scar areas, Klamath National Forest officials have been able to shrink the size of the area under emergency fire closure. According to KNF officials, the updated order will...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of...
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir High School closes, about 100 homes go without water Monday
About 100 homes and Dunsmuir High School were without water on Sunday night and Monday while the city replaced a water storage device. The water was turned off along Dunsmuir Avenue from Stagecoach Road to Willow Street starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night, City Manager Dustin Rief said. The turnoff also affected communities to the west of Dunsmuir Avenue: from the high school and the Oak Willow Street connection road, down to Dunsmuir Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theashlandchronicle.com
Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black-Market Grows
Outdoor Growing Season Winding Down; Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) was busy this September serving black-market cannabis search warrants throughout Jackson County while the outdoor growing season winds down. Last month, IMET seized 10,570 marijuana plants, and 4,020 lbs. of processed cannabis from three separate properties. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected. IMET also assisted Oregon State Police with three warrants and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with one.
KDRV
Arraignment for Grants Pass animal abuse suspect canceled
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business, Pawsitive K9 Solutions and at his residence, was originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Monday. However, per his attorney’s request, the arraignment was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon man is dead and two other men injured from a weekend crash on Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation intends to determine whether intoxication is a contributing factor to a Friday crash involving a pickup and two motorcycles. It says 36-year-old Dustin Small of Pendleton died in the crash and 32-year-old Matthew Small of Gresham was hospitalized.
KTVL
With time running out, what comes next for some staying in FEMA housing?
Phoenix, Ore. — It's been over two years since the Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and upended countless lives. Many have moved on, but for those still living in FEMA housing that's not always an option. This is especially true as time is running out until they have to move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
KTVL
Gas prices in Medford rose 53 cents this past week
MEDFORD — In the last week, the average price of gas in Medford has risen 53.2 cents per gallon, spiking the cost of fuel up to 73.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.61/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel decreased...
KTVL
69-year-old woman last seen in Ashland found safe
ASHLAND — Updated Oct. 3 at 5:30 pm: Linda Jameson has been found safe. Authorities in Ashland are searching for a 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Ashland. According to a Nixle alert, Linda Jameson was last seen in the area of Ashland Street and Park Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
KTVL
Interns gain knowledge and experience at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — One important part of the operations at Wildlife Images are the interns. From assisting with animals in the clinic to helping educate the kids at Camp EEK, the interns help with a wide range of tasks around the park. There are internship opportunities available year-round...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
KTVL
Fort Vannoy Farms is hosting its 13th annual Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch
GRANTS PASS — As some farms struggle with the ongoing drought and rollercoaster effects that came with the pandemic, one Southern Oregon has been able to stay afloat and host its 13th annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “We started this agritourism, is what it’s generically called, on the...
KTVL
Grants Pass police stop robbery, arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff
GRANTS PASS — Police in Grants Pass brought in a SWAT team after an interrupted burglary on SW Jordan Street escalated into a two-hour standoff with the suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:15 AM, the Grants Pass Police Department received a call from a resident who was not home, but was notified by his security system that an intruder had broken in.
KTVL
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
Comments / 0