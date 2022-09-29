ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Why I stopped wearing my smartwatch — and why I haven’t looked back

I fell in love with smartwatches when I got my hands on the first-generation Moto 360, a beautifully designed, gorgeous smartwatch running Google’s first OS for smartwatches. Since then, I’ve tried on and reviewed more than a dozen fitness wearables, including the Apple Watch SE and Amazfit GTR and GTS series. And with time, I’ve grown to absolutely dislike the product segment.
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?

Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
daystech.org

How to use the Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor

The most important enchancment to this yr’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a brand new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the primary new well being sensor to come back to the Apple Watch because the Series 6 added assist for detecting blood oxygen levels. It additionally joins car crash detection as one in all solely two options that distinguish the brand new Apple Watch from final yr’s mannequin.
Android Authority

A flood of Pixel Watch material just leaked everything you want to know

A motherload of Pixel Watch info is here. Marketing material for the Pixel Watch has leaked through multiple reliable sources. Thanks to the leaks, we now know most of the key specs and features of Google’s first smartwatch. We’re just three days away from the Pixel Watch launch, and...
Android Authority

Pixel 7 series ads leak: Here are Google's standout features

Macro Focus and Cinematic Blur are just two of the highlights shown off in these video ads. A Twitter tipster has posted leaked video ads for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The ads focus on a Cinematic Blur mode, Macro Focus functionality, and more. Google confirmed with the...
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
Android Authority

How to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch

Looking for a constant companion that never complains? Try Siri. Siri has become the dominant virtual assistant on phones, tablets, and laptops — but only if those devices happen to be made by Apple. As yet, Apple has still not allowed Siri to be used on non-Apple devices, unlike its biggest competitor, Google Assistant. But if you have an Apple device, you should definitely set up and activate Siri, as there are so many upsides and virtually no downsides to doing so. Once it’s set up, here’s how to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Android Authority

Here are the craziest stories from the new Hacking Google documentary

Google has put out a new docuseries that covers stories about its cybersecurity teams. Google has launched a six-part docuseries called Hacking Google. The series discusses major industry-shaping events like the Operation Aurora cyberattack and more. Each episode is dedicated to each of the teams that make up Google’s cybersecurity...
Engadget

Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this $20 keychain

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Apple released its latest smartwatches earlier this month, but the most surprising of these may have been the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a larger, more durable body and longer battery life. It’s also quite pricey at $799, so if you have a tighter budget, you’ll have to sacrifice some runtime to get your hands on one of these wearables.
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Discounted at Amazon, Save on Apple's Latest Earbuds Now

The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its "Far Out" event, just started shipping on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually save on a pair at Amazon right now. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price. This is a deal that Amazon had ahead of the official release as well.
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Android Authority

Pixel 7 series specs leak: Bad news for charging speeds?

The good news? The Pixel 7 Pro could get better zoom and a macro mode. The bad news? No charging upgrades. A Pixel 7 series spec sheet has purportedly surfaced online. The Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to gain a 48MP 5x telephoto camera. Otherwise, it looks like we aren’t...
Android Authority

Here's what you think Google will get wrong with the Pixel 7 series

Performance is the top thing Google might get wrong, polled readers say. The Google Pixel 7 series launch is only a few days away, so we’ll officially know everything there is to know about these phones on October 6. But history tells us that no Pixel handset is truly without issue.
