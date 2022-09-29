ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Comments / 0

KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KILLEEN, TX
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
Gatesville Messenger

Hitt charged with manslaughter in man's death

Brian Lee Hitt, 44, of Gatesville has been charged with manslaughter for "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury during a shooting incident that caused the death of Cody Clayton Milam on Sept. 16. According to a copy of the complaint filed at the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Ronald...
GATESVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
KWTX

Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Car crash kills one near Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m. Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX

