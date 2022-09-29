Read full article on original website
Related
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor
A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man
Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man following a domestic incident on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
Mother & daughter killed in McGregor shooting, church holds prayer vigil
A McGregor church will be holding a prayer gathering for the family of two victims, identified as a mother and daughter, who died in a Thursday morning shooting.
Help! Killeen, Texas Is Looking For Alleged Thief Spotted in Front Yard
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on in Killeen, Texas, but it's sad to see someone get out of their car in broad daylight and help himself to someone else's property. That's what a resident claims happened, and they've shared security footage they say proves it. WHAT IS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gatesville Messenger
Hitt charged with manslaughter in man's death
Brian Lee Hitt, 44, of Gatesville has been charged with manslaughter for "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury during a shooting incident that caused the death of Cody Clayton Milam on Sept. 16. According to a copy of the complaint filed at the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Ronald...
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
KWTX
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
Car crash kills one near Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m. Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into...
A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister-in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece. Flores...
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
Comments / 0