Comptroller’s Race: Mendoza touts state’s fiscal progress; Teresi focuses on recent corruption
Voters to decide who should be state’s chief fiscal officer. When former Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly spent more than two years at an impasse in negotiating a state budget from mid-2015 into 2017, the office of Illinois comptroller was thrust onto center stage. As the...
Governor Forum: Pritzker considering SAFE-T Act changes; Bailey urges full repeal
Associated Press Media Editors host governor candidates in broad-ranging discussion. Gov. JB Pritzker is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that ends cash bail, making Illinois the first state to do so.
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
State to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
Low unemployment has allowed for payment from trust fund balance, Pritzker says. Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday, September 27, to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into...
‘Enough is Enough’
It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
Indiana AG urges proactive steps to secure social media, phone upon death
Securing social media accounts and cell phone data after the death of a loved one can be simplified with some planning, according to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita is advising citizens throughout the state to set up a legacy contact to ensure accounts are secure and accessible to...
Taxpayers saved from $10 million hit after Illinois Supreme Court rejects lawmaker pay hike case
In a win for taxpayers, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit from two former lawmakers over pay increases they voted down but later sued to obtain that could have cost state taxpayers $10 million. The case from former state Sens. Michael Noland and James Claybourne is years old....
Attorney General Raoul fights for Commonwealth Edison to pay customers larger refunds
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with the city of Chicago and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), filed an application for rehearing requesting the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers. Raoul, the city of Chicago and CUB argued...
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That’s in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of surveyed Americans do not...
Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Illinois Supreme Court denies former lawmakers’ claim for back pay
Former Democratic senators sought to overturn pay cuts that they voted to pass. The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday, September 22, rejected a lawsuit filed by two former state legislators who sued for back pay they believed they were due for raises that they voted against while in office. Former...
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs like fentanyl and heroin. Misdemeanors under the bill include possession of less than five grams of cocaine, less than five pills of most scheduled III substances such as Xanax and Valium, and less than 40 pills of oxycodone and similar painkillers.
State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty in bribery case
Prosecutors allege he took $5,000 bribe from red light camera company. State Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday, September 23, to three felony counts stemming from an alleged bribery scheme involving a red light camera company. Jones, 44, is a Chicago Democrat who has served...
Vice President Kamala Harris joins Pritzker to make abortion key election issue
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker convened a roundtable with health care providers, students, and elected officials to discuss reproductive health care and access to abortion ahead of the November election. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to return the issue of regulating abortion back to the...
Federal judge issues permanent order blocking Biden’s mask, vaccine mandate for Head Start
A federal judge in Louisiana struck down President Biden’s mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start child care centers on Wednesday, September 21, finding the edict poses a “substantial threat of irreparable injury” to the two dozen states that sued. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted a...
In visit to Illinois, VP Harris rallies voters around abortion rights
Pritzker, other leaders say Illinois will remain a safe haven for women seeking abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Chicago Friday, September 16, to rally voters who support abortion rights and urge them to turn out in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the 2022 Trends in Nurse Staffing...
IN Group: Restricting Gun Access Could Help Prevent Suicides
This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, and Indiana advocates pushing for stricter gun laws say access to firearms should get more attention, especially when domestic violence is factored in. In Indiana, there were 101 firearm-related suicides recorded by the Gun Violence Archive between 2020 and 2022. More than half...
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
