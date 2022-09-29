ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dixon, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Enough is Enough’

It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Frerichs
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Senate#Illinois Treasurer#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Democratic#Illinois Democrats
The Crusader Newspaper

Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure

Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs like fentanyl and heroin. Misdemeanors under the bill include possession of less than five grams of cocaine, less than five pills of most scheduled III substances such as Xanax and Valium, and less than 40 pills of oxycodone and similar painkillers.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy