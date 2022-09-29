ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Today on Stateside, we are joined by Michigan Radio’s own, Tracy Samilton to hear about recent developments with the auto no-fault insurance issue and the potential rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court over whether the new rules are constitutional. Then, professor and author Scott Hershovitz talked about the value...
michiganradio.org

Legislation aims to get more adults back into higher education

Lame duck season is approaching in the Michigan Legislature. That's when the next crew of legislators has been elected, but the old crew is still in office, trying to get their priorities across the finish line. One bill package lawmakers are working on would refine a program aimed at helping...
