Mackinac Center to challenge MI constitutional amendment that bans public funding for non-public schools
A free market think tank will appeal a federal judge’s decision to dismiss its claim that a 1970 amendment to the Michigan Constitution discriminates against religious schools. The amendment, which was adopted by voters, bans public funding for non-public schools. This is Article 8, Section 2, as amended in...
Three men charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor scheduled to go on trial this week
The trial of three men prosecutors allege were tangentially connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to go on trial this week in Jackson. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. They are among...
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Today on Stateside, we are joined by Michigan Radio’s own, Tracy Samilton to hear about recent developments with the auto no-fault insurance issue and the potential rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court over whether the new rules are constitutional. Then, professor and author Scott Hershovitz talked about the value...
Legislation aims to get more adults back into higher education
Lame duck season is approaching in the Michigan Legislature. That's when the next crew of legislators has been elected, but the old crew is still in office, trying to get their priorities across the finish line. One bill package lawmakers are working on would refine a program aimed at helping...
