Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
KTVL
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
KTVL
36-year-old dies in crash involving two motorcycles and truck on Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a truck turned onto Highway 234 from Old Sams Valley Road and crashed with his motorcycle and another that was driving westbound Friday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled...
KTVL
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Newberg School Board posts statement on social media, addresses appeal to judge's decision
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new statement tonight from Newberg’s School Board following a judge's ruling that the district's ban on political signage, including pride and black lives matter flags, violates Oregon's constitution. The policy ignited a public uproar and even triggered a recall election against two board members.
KTVL
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
KTVL
Dan Wieden of Portland based Wieden + Kennedy passes at the age of 77
PORTLAND, Ore. — The co-founder of the iconic Portland-based advertising firm Wieden + Kennedy has died. Dan Wieden passed away on September 30 at the age of 77. Wieden was born in Portland on March 6, 1945. He attended Grant High School and then attended the University of Oregon...
KTVL
Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their...
Comments / 0