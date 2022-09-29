ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KTVL

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their...
CORVALLIS, OR

