ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Mistake-Prone Hoos Searching for Answers

DURHAM, N.C. — The Virginia Cavaliers are nearing the midpoint of their first regular season under head coach Tony Elliott, and they have yet to play a game in which they earned high marks in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. UVA came closest in its season-opening...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers’ Comeback Falls Short at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – After dominating set No. 3, Virginia (8-7, 0-4 ACC) came up short in the decisive fourth, which featured eight lead changes and required extra points, as Duke (10-5, 1-3 ACC) went on to claim their first ACC victory of the season, 25-14, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26, from Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday evening (Oct. 2).
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

UVA Announces On-Sale Dates for Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced Monday (Oct. 3) the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and new ticket offerings for student break games for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2022-23 season. Season tickets are sold out for the seventh consecutive season. Fans...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Shuts Out No. 4 Duke For 1-0 Victory

DURHAM, N.C. – For the second time this season, Lia Godfrey hit the game-winning goal to lift the Hoos to victory over a top-five opponent as No. 2 Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) defeated No. 4 Duke (8-3-0, 3-1-0 ACC) at Koskinen Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 2). GOALS. 28’ –...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

UVA Falls at Duke 38-17

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia came to Wallace Wade Stadium looking to defeat ACC rival Duke for the eighth straight time. Instead, the error-prone Cavaliers suffered a one-sided loss. The Blue Devils bolted to a 21-0 lead en route to a 38-17 victory Saturday night. In the first half, UVA...
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

ITA All-American - Day I

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s first national tournament of the year, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships, being held Oct. 1-9 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. In singles, freshman Annabelle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy