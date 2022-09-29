Read full article on original website
Mistake-Prone Hoos Searching for Answers
DURHAM, N.C. — The Virginia Cavaliers are nearing the midpoint of their first regular season under head coach Tony Elliott, and they have yet to play a game in which they earned high marks in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. UVA came closest in its season-opening...
Cavaliers’ Comeback Falls Short at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – After dominating set No. 3, Virginia (8-7, 0-4 ACC) came up short in the decisive fourth, which featured eight lead changes and required extra points, as Duke (10-5, 1-3 ACC) went on to claim their first ACC victory of the season, 25-14, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26, from Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday evening (Oct. 2).
UVA Announces On-Sale Dates for Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced Monday (Oct. 3) the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and new ticket offerings for student break games for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2022-23 season. Season tickets are sold out for the seventh consecutive season. Fans...
No. 2 Virginia Shuts Out No. 4 Duke For 1-0 Victory
DURHAM, N.C. – For the second time this season, Lia Godfrey hit the game-winning goal to lift the Hoos to victory over a top-five opponent as No. 2 Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) defeated No. 4 Duke (8-3-0, 3-1-0 ACC) at Koskinen Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 2). GOALS. 28’ –...
UVA Falls at Duke 38-17
DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia came to Wallace Wade Stadium looking to defeat ACC rival Duke for the eighth straight time. Instead, the error-prone Cavaliers suffered a one-sided loss. The Blue Devils bolted to a 21-0 lead en route to a 38-17 victory Saturday night. In the first half, UVA...
ITA All-American - Day I
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s first national tournament of the year, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships, being held Oct. 1-9 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. In singles, freshman Annabelle...
