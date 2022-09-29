Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Ruby Sunshine Partnering with King’s Calling Brewing on New “Beermosa”
The “Beermosa” features notes of grapefruit and passion fruit and is available for a limited time beginning today. Ruby Sunshine is located at 171 East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Charleston Ranks as One of Best Foodie Cities in America: Wallethub Study
Personal finance website WalletHub today released a report on 2022’s Best Foodie Cities in America and Charleston was named the 19th best in the country. To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week Returns to Charleston This Month
The 3rd annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week (OFW) will run from October 14th to 23rd and many Charleston area bars and restaurants will be participating. This year, OFW will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Elijah Craig announced that they’re donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
Four Charleston Restaurants Recognized by TripAdvisor as the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the Country
Four Holy City restaurants were included in TripAdvisor’s 2022 list of the “Best Fine Dining Restaurants” in the country. The designations were announced as part of the website’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Halls Chophouse came in at # 5, which was the highest ranking of...
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Featured Artist
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 – 19, 2023.
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo
I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week
Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday
JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
A Day To Remember to Play North Charleston PAC in December
Earlier this summer, A Day Tor Remember released a brand new single entitled “Miracle,” which was accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally charged music video (see below). The song marks the band’s first new music since their 2021 album, You’re Welcome. The band also reignited their single “Re-Entry” with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Consequence of Sound noted, “Having Hoppus on the track is a perfect fit, since Blink-182 was a significant inspiration for the song.”
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts
T he city of Charleston provided the following post-Hurricane Ian updates:. Damage reports: As of 3 p.m., 336 rapid neighborhood-level assessments and 100 FEMA preliminary damage assessments had been completed. In addition, 256 damage reports had been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage, go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
