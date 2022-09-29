ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Charleston Ranks as One of Best Foodie Cities in America: Wallethub Study

Personal finance website WalletHub today released a report on 2022’s Best Foodie Cities in America and Charleston was named the 19th best in the country. To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week Returns to Charleston This Month

The 3rd annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week (OFW) will run from October 14th to 23rd and many Charleston area bars and restaurants will be participating. This year, OFW will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Elijah Craig announced that they’re donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Featured Artist

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 – 19, 2023.
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo

I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week

Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday

JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition

I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
A Day To Remember to Play North Charleston PAC in December

Earlier this summer, A Day Tor Remember released a brand new single entitled “Miracle,” which was accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally charged music video (see below). The song marks the band’s first new music since their 2021 album, You’re Welcome. The band also reignited their single “Re-Entry” with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Consequence of Sound noted, “Having Hoppus on the track is a perfect fit, since Blink-182 was a significant inspiration for the song.”
City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts

T he city of Charleston provided the following post-Hurricane Ian updates:. Damage reports: As of 3 p.m., 336 rapid neighborhood-level assessments and 100 FEMA preliminary damage assessments had been completed. In addition, 256 damage reports had been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage, go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
