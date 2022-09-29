ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Lake Charles, LA
Society
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Kplc#The Salvation Army#United Way Monetary#Catholic
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Jake Wells

Money available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Erika Evans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy