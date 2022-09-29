Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
KPLC TV
Hundreds of seniors enjoy ‘Pre-Halloween Bingo’ at Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Lake Area were invited to a “Pre-Halloween Bingo” and “The Price is Right” game at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday. ABF Community Development and DA Stephen Dwight hosted the free event, where participants could win prizes...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Louisiana Woman and Three Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Woman and Three Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire in Moss Bluff. On October 1, 2022, the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) reported that deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that resulted in one death. The Calcasieu Parish Ward 1 Fire...
Money available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
wbrz.com
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
KPLC TV
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
KPLC TV
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
