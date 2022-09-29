Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple and University of Illinois working with Meta, Google, and more on Speech Accessibility Project
Apple and the University of Illinois are teaming up with Google, Meta, and more tech companies to collaborate on something called the Speech Accessibility Project. The goal of the initiative is to study and improve how artificial intelligence algorithms can be tuned to improve voice recognition for users with diseases that affect speech, including ALS and Down Syndrome.
9to5Mac
Working for Apple: Tim Cook shares five traits the company seeks
If you have the dream of working for Apple, you can’t get much more help than the company’s CEO telling you exactly what the company looks for when hiring. Tim Cook says that they seek out five traits, and have found that a very good formula when it comes to new hires …
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: XCreds supercharges your Mac login window
Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
9to5Mac
Dynamic Island UI result of years of discussion, biggest iOS change in five years – Apple execs
The Dynamic Island UI seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max was the end result of years of discussion, revealed Apple VP of Human Interface Design Alan Dye. Software engineering head Craig Federighi said that the new user interface was biggest change to iOS since those required for the iPhone X …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9to5Mac
Zillow now lets iOS users explore a neighborhood with Apple Maps’ Look Around feature
Zillow, a popular US real estate platform, announced on Monday an update to its iOS app that makes it even more integrated with Apple services. iPhone and iPad users now will be able to explore the surroundings of a neighborhood directly in Zillow’s app using Apple Maps’ Look Around feature.
9to5Mac
Kandji announces new Device Harmony platform to streamline Mac IT and infosec operations
After launching in 2019, to help organizations manage their Apple fleet, Kandji went to work on solving additional problems. Today, Kandji announced its new Device Harmony platform, which is aimed at bridging the gap between enterprise IT and InfoSec teams, so they can truly work together to keep every Apple user secure and productive.
9to5Mac
Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming points for Apple products
Chase is once again launching one of its more lucrative credit card promotions for those shopping at Apple. Starting today through November 30, Chase is offering boosted redemption values when cardholders use Ultimate Rewards points to shop at Apple. The exact values vary depending on which Chase card you have.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
9to5Mac
Adaptive Transparency isn’t actually coming to older AirPods despite iOS 16.1 beta setting
Last week, an odd story emerged on Reddit when original AirPods Pro users noticed that the latest iOS 16.1 beta had added Adaptive Transparency to the first-generation model. As we speculated at the time, this appears to be a bug and it seems like the next beta iOS 16.1 will remove the toggle from the Settings app altogether.
9to5Mac
US Supreme Court puts Apple vs. Qualcomm battle to rest (again)
Apple has lost its bid to cancel two Qualcomm patents for the second time since June. The US Supreme Court has again declined to hear Apple’s argument because the two companies have already reached a settlement. The well-documented legal dispute unfolded in 2017 when Qualcomm sued Apple for allegedly...
9to5Mac
How to use Apple Watch Ultra 2,000 nits or Series 8 1,000 nits screen brightness
Want to take advantage of Apple’s brightest screen yet on the Ultra? Or get your Apple Watch Series 8, SE, or earlier Apple Watch up to the full 1,000 nits? Here’s how to turn up Apple Watch screen brightness plus a couple of details to keep in mind.
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
watchOS 10 concept flexes ‘Rest mode’ for fitness, exclusive Apple Watch Ultra features, more
Now that Apple has released its latest round of major software updates, including watchOS 9 and iOS 16, Apple fans are shifting their focus to what’s next. A new concept from Parker Ortolani imagines what Apple could have in store for watchOS 10, with a focus on new features for Apple Watch Ultra, Live Activities, and more.
9to5Mac
How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max
Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
Cardano’s Founder Charles Hoskinson Picks On Solana’s Recent Network Outage On Twitter
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was seen making fun of Solana’s recent network outage. Solana went through another crypto network meltdown today, leading Hoskinson to mock its recent network performance. The founder of Cardano cryptocurrency, Charles Hoskinson, took to Twitter to share a funny crypto meme that mocked Solana’s recent...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts from $659, Samsung monitors, more in Monday’s best deals
All of today’s best discounts are now going live to kick off this fine Monday, with some of the very first Apple Watch Series 8 deals leading the way. Pricing now starts at $659 on cellular models, which are joined by a chance to save on Samsung’s M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor at $120 off. Plus, you can score a new all-time low on Razer’s Kishi MFi iPhone controller at $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase [Updated: Fabric-wrapped, new designs, more]
Our yearly roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases is here with new updates waiting for you below. With pre-order dates set on Apple’s latest releases, it’s time to dive into some of the best iPhone 14 cases out there from wallet covers and eco-friendly leather to protective sheaths, branding-free clear options, creative designs, natural wood, and more. The official Apple silicone, leather, and clear MagSafe iPhone 14 cases are live alongside the new 2022 collections from our favorite brands, and you’ll find everything ready and waiting down below (be sure to check back for more in the coming weeks and months). Hit the jump for a closer look at the best iPhone 14 cases, including base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max options, now available for purchase.
Comments / 0