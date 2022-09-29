ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Here's How the Cardinals Can Defeat the Panthers

By Andrew Harbaugh
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ItYW_0iFmzgTp00

Here's a blueprint of how the Arizona Cardinals can defeat the Carolina Panthers come Sunday.

Both teams are limp into Week 4 as the Arizona Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals come into the game just struggling to find an offensive identity as the Panthers come in just looking for a win.

The Panthers coaching staff led by Matt Rhule is on the hot seat, which could be a preview of things to come in Arizona.

For Arizona, this can be a big win, should they lock it down on both sides of the ball. The offense needs a big game (that’s a very real possibility against this defense) and the defense needs a kick-start.

Both of those have the potential to happen but this coaching staff needs to have executed a great week of practice and game installs.

If the Cardinals can’t bring a win with them on the flight home, they head into a four-game stretch of facing the Eagles, Seahawks, Saints, and Vikings. A very real possibility is they go 1-3 in that stretch, the best could be 2-2. That would put them at the near halfway point of the season with a record of 2-5.

A 3-4 record doesn’t seem like that much better but it could make a huge difference down the stretch in a tough NFC West. There is a game plan that allows them to get a win this weekend though, as it should be one of the easiest ones they have all season:

How Arizona Can Defeat Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIiVT_0iFmzgTp00

There has to be a Pass Rush in Place

Two sacks in three games is beyond bad: it’s downright unprofessional.

The Cardinals are tied with the Raiders with two sacks on the year but the difference between these two teams is if the NFL Draft was today, the Raiders would be picking first. No one should want to share any stats with the Raiders as they sit at the bottom of the league.

This team needs to try something new with the pass rush if they are to cause problems for this Panthers offense. If Baker Mayfield has time, he can find the skill players that the team has surrounded him with.

D.J. Moore is primed for a breakout game this season, and it can’t come against the Cardinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efT0C_0iFmzgTp00

Let Kyler Murray Script the Opening

Former Cardinals head coach and future Hall of Famer Bruce Arians talked in his book about letting his quarterbacks start the game the way they wanted. What does that mean? Arians would let his quarterbacks script the opening 15-to-20 plays so they could get into their own rhythm.

Kingsbury is known as a coach to come out the gates hot, which couldn’t be further from the truth this year. They need to change something and perhaps letting Kyler Murray get creative on his own is the trick.

We usually see this in the second half when the game finally starts to go the Cardinals' way, so just imagine the game starting out this way?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEf0V_0iFmzgTp00

Establish the Run, Own the Game of Possession

The Cardinals have not been able to establish the run all season and in tow they have been losing the time of possession battle.

They need to start using James Conner efficiently as well as integrating Eno Benjamin into the fold as well.

Conner is coming off a career year where he earned a contract that is paying him handsomely, maybe you should use him like the bell cow you are paying him to be.

This is a “two birds with one stone” scenario that could play out. Get the ball in Conner’s hands 20-25 times, win the game of possession, and watch the score finally reciprocate a positive outcome with a complete team win.

For more Carolina Panthers news, head to AllPanthers.com!

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals-Panthers Injury Report

Kyler Murray Wants James Conner More Involved

Cardinals Thursday Notebook: J.J. Watt Absent Again

Panthers Favored Over Cardinals in ESPN FPI Rankings

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Need to Bench Nick Vigil

Cardinals Entering Must-Win Territory in Week 4

Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Kyler, Kliff Excited for Rondale Moore's Return

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Seahawks#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game

In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy