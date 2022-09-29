ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

WPMI

Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Collage Dance Collective coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say

Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
CHICKASAW, AL
CBS 42

Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL

