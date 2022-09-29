Read full article on original website
WPMI
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
WPMI
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
WPMI
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
WPMI
Collage Dance Collective coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say
Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
WPMI
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
WPMI
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
WPMI
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
WPMI
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
WALA-TV FOX10
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
