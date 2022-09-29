Read full article on original website
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters across the state of Texas are now weighing in on who they think should be the next governor following the only debate in the state this year that both candidates agreed to take part in. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke...
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Another warm afternoon is forecast to close out the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s and easterly winds around 10 mph or less once again. Mostly clear skies will prevail, though some increased high clouds will be possible for portions of southern Central Texas. Elevated grass fire concerns will once again be present over the region, so avoid any outdoor activities that could produce fire starts!
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting near Hubbard
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The suspect sought in a shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line is in custody, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office originally received a call on Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of...
