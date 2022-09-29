Amazon reveals new AI bedside device that tracks your sleeping without touching you

AMAZON has revealed a new device that can sit in your bedroom and track your sleep.

It stands out from other sleep trackers because it doesn't actually have to touch you and just sits on your bedside table.

The Halo Rise is a contact-less sleep tracker Credit: Amazon

It should come out later this year Credit: Amazon

Amazon's 'Halo Rise' will be launched later this year.

It's said to uses artificial intelligence and no-contact sensors to measure how you move and breathe when you sleep.

This may sound a bit creepy but Amazon says the device “does not include cameras or microphones".

The mysterious device links to an app that can teach you about how you sleep when you wake up.

Halo rise will retail at $139.99.

An official release date is yet to be revealed.

The device isn't just for tracking your sleep.

It can also connect to an Alexa smartspeaker and can work with it to wake you up with your favorite song.

The Halo Rise will join a collection of other Amazon health devices.

The company has faced scrutiny in the past for how it's handled heath data.

However, Amazon is keen to dispel these accusations.

It stressed: "“Amazon Halo health data is not used for marketing, product recommendations, or advertising, and never sold."