Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office holds self-defense class for realtors

By Shea Smith
 4 days ago
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office held a self-defense class Thursday for area realtors.

Christi Marshall went through her first self-defense class with TCSO alongside several other participants. The realtors we spoke to say this training is important because they often work alone.

“I have had a couple of instances where I was frightened and concerned with my safety,” Marshall said.

“I just didn’t have a good feeling so I kind of just stayed by the front door while he looked at the property then we left. And then he found me on social media."

"As a realtor, sometimes we go to places we don’t know exactly who we are meeting with so I think this is very important to learn,” Patty Bello, another realtor, said.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says it’s not about fighting but defending.

“This is not geared towards choking someone out or preparing you for the ring," Regalado said. "This is something you can strike, incapacitate the suspect then run, scream and get help."

He also says this training is important for women and men.

“Everybody should take accountability in their own safety and security and not depend solely on law enforcement because with our dwindling numbers, we aren’t going to get there very fast.”

