Highland Park's Homework House opens for kids in the community

By Cryss Walker
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Highland Park kids now have a new place to go for fun and education.

The Homework House in Avalon Village focuses on taking care of the whole child, from pre-school through 12th grade.

After six years, it's up and running, welcoming kids in the community.

Children can stop by for a meal and explore the library, music room, computer lab and much more.

The Homework House Founder Shamayim Harris says she wanted to create a safe place for kids in the community that feels just like home.

"And it just reminiscent of just a beautiful time that I had as a child in a neighborhood talking to the elders, coming to sit down and do homework with my friends and we would have our snacks and everything ready," Harris said.

"So, I think that every child deserves that and that's what this house is about too. It's really about spoiling the children. It's a lot of things that they don't get but I just really, really want to overdo it with them."

The Homework House also has a day care center and after school programs. All services are provided at no costs.

