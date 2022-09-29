Read full article on original website
Philomath Community Services Fall 2022 News
Don’t you just love autumn in the Willamette Valley? We are beginning to feel it here in Philomath: oak leaves are turning brown, maples are hinting at yellow—even the evening breeze is starting to feel chilly. As the cool, misty days approach, consider curling up with a warm...
Artist explores Korean heritage in new LBCC exhibit
In an exhibit that combines the personal and the cultural, Corvallis artist Julianna Souther explores her Korean heritage and what it means to be “other” in America through a collection of portraits and other artwork on view through Oct. 28 at the South Santiam Hall Gallery on Linn-Benton Community College’s Albany campus.
PHS girls 1st, boys 2nd at Lake Woahink Invite
Despite missing one of its top varsity runners for Saturday’s Woahink Lake Invitational, the Philomath High School girls cross-country team still easily took the top team trophy. The Warriors placed five runners among the top 11 and finished with 29 points to beat out runner-up Siuslaw and three other...
Organization focused on regional economic growth rebrands itself as REAL
The contingent of eight cities that joined forces in 2017 to support regional economic growth has renamed itself Rural Economic Alliance, or REAL, while launching a new website, the organization recently announced. The collaborative effort, which includes Philomath and has added a ninth city, was awarded a grant five years...
Obituary: Timothy David Fredericks (1966-2022)
Timothy David Fredericks died of heart failure at his home on August 22, 2022, four days before his 56th birthday. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon on August 26, 1966, the fifth child of Bud and Dot Fredericks. Diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, Tim changed our world. His parents quickly realized that there were no services available for his special needs. Bud then chose to go back to school and get his PhD in Special Education.
