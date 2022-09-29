Timothy David Fredericks died of heart failure at his home on August 22, 2022, four days before his 56th birthday. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon on August 26, 1966, the fifth child of Bud and Dot Fredericks. Diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, Tim changed our world. His parents quickly realized that there were no services available for his special needs. Bud then chose to go back to school and get his PhD in Special Education.

