The Rugby Network releases hype video for Greg Janowick ahead of rookie season
The Utah Warriors selected former Vol Greg Janowick with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Rugby draft.
Janowick and Tennessee won a national championship in 2021.Tennessee (11-0) outscored its opponents, 373-127, and recorded three shutouts during the 2021 national championship season.
Janowick was named the 2021 SCRC Division I Player of the Year.
Tennessee and Janowick did not lose to a college team in 15s competition from Nov. 2019-Dec. 2021.
He came to Tennessee from Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois.
Ahead of Janowick’s rookie season in MLR, The Rugby Network released a hype video for the former Vol. The Rugby Network’s hype video can be watched below.
Comments / 0