The Rugby Network releases hype video for Greg Janowick ahead of rookie season

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Utah Warriors selected former Vol Greg Janowick with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Rugby draft.

Janowick and Tennessee won a national championship in 2021.Tennessee (11-0) outscored its opponents, 373-127, and recorded three shutouts during the 2021 national championship season.

Janowick was named the 2021 SCRC Division I Player of the Year.

Tennessee and Janowick did not lose to a college team in 15s competition from Nov. 2019-Dec. 2021.

He came to Tennessee from Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois.

Ahead of Janowick’s rookie season in MLR, The Rugby Network released a hype video for the former Vol. The Rugby Network’s hype video can be watched below.

