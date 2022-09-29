Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s October’s first edition of the high school football rankings
Only a handful of games featured competitive scores during Week 6, and none of them rocked the high school football rankings. Three teams in the Top 10 remain unbeaten. One undefeated squad (Hackettstown) is still looking for a chance to make its debut.
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0