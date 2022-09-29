DE PERE (WLUK) – A former public and private high school now owned by St. Norbert College may be torn down, with housing for community members being considered for the site. Currently the Pennings Activity Center, the building at the corner of 3rd and Reid Streets was built as West De Pere’s Nicolet High School in 1923. It became Abbot Pennings High School in 1959. The high school closed in 1990 -- with the merger of Pennings, Premontre and St. Josephs’ Academy into Notre Dame Academy -- and the building was transferred to the college.

DE PERE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO