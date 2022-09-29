ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County

BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
Authorities identify Prospect man who died in Gene Snyder Freeway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid. The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past...
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Louisville Fire stressing safety through Fire Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire kicked off Fire Prevention Week on Monday at the Firefighter Memorial in Jefferson Square Park. The department is using the event to stress the importance of fire safety. This year's theme is planning your escape in case the house or building you're in catches...
35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY

