Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
Authorities identify Prospect man who died in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid. The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past...
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
Coroner identifies 51-year-old shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found...
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrests Louisville man wanted for murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder. KSP investigators said a trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation. The...
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
LMPD identifies Prospect man who died when his Audi flipped down the Gene Snyder several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a department spokesperson. Investigators determined that "for some unknown...
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Louisville Fire stressing safety through Fire Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire kicked off Fire Prevention Week on Monday at the Firefighter Memorial in Jefferson Square Park. The department is using the event to stress the importance of fire safety. This year's theme is planning your escape in case the house or building you're in catches...
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
35 firefighters put out 'heavy fire' in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
