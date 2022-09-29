I am a walking skeleton and at the time I was a walking skeleton barely able to walk of seeking help red joints abnormal blood work medical journals medical history diagnosis fibrmyalgia. to me clinical symptoms matched rheumatoid arthritis including severe mononucleosis induces rheumatoid arthritis as well as the preterm labor and preemie babies. I started taking natural anti inflammatorys to-date I can walk better than when I was seeking help from a Dr. I weigh 75 lbs I have been taking pictures of my hands feet knees changing over the past few years.
