ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPS announces improved school district rating

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06thcZ_0iFmw6NL00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson Public School (JPS) District has been rated as a “C” school district, one letter grade up from last year’s “D” rating.

Among the district’s schools, Obama Elementary School was rated the top elementary school in the state. Several schools improved two or more letter grades.

The graduation rate is also up to nearly 85%, the highest it’s been in years.

Jackson leaders approve funds to renovate planetarium

The improvements come as a result of the five-year improvement plan that was launched in 2019. JPS staff said it’s an important milestone that should be celebrated, but they said their work on improving the district is far from over.

“We’ve achieved this performance level by strategically focusing our work, by mobilizing talented educators to support our scholars in and out of the classroom and by holding ourselves accountable for delivering excellence. What this is showing us is that real change and accelerated growth can happen in the span of one year,” said JPS Superintendent Errick Greene.

“If our children aren’t the focus and our children aren’t who we’re doing this for, then it’s all for nothing… We’re very proud of our improvement, we’re very proud of our new rating, but we still acknowledge that they’re is still growth to be made and we’re going to work tirelessly,” said Christopher Samuels, a teacher at Callaway High.

Accountability grades are based on results of the Mississippi Academic Assessment program for English Language Arts, Math, Science and U.S. History.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Best friends go from JPS students to teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For Kyla Cousin and Kiara Johnson, their venture into teaching is just beginning. “It’s been exciting. I’ve always worked in daycares. I’ve always done this work, but never as a teacher. It’s like a dream come true,” said Johnson, a teacher at Van Winkle Elementary. It’s not coincidence that the two […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson. City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up. According to Stokes, tire lots are not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

“The water situation just decimated us”: Babalu closes in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson water crisis has impacted thousands of residents, but businesses also suffered and experienced an economic shock. For Babalu in Fondren, the water crisis was the last straw for the restaurant. The owners of Babalu, which has been in the Fondren neighborhood for more than a decade, said the decision […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Funding announced for Pearl River Flood Control Project study

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the agency would be providing $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project. The agency also announced that they were prepared to provide $221 million for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, pending a favorable record […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Jps#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Callaway High
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Babalu in Fondren closes effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently. Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations. Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

USPS hosts job fair in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. Job seekers may apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) […]
CANTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vintage Market Days to celebrate 10th anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vintage Market Days will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The annual event will take place October 21-23, 2022, which will be the 10th anniversary of the event. “Vintage Market Days started 10 years ago in Tulsa and has been expanding throughout the country,” said Jana Fuss, co-owner of […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy