Read full article on original website
Related
Oath Keepers founder's Jan. 6 legal defense hinges on Trump
The seditious conspiracy trial for the founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers begins next week, and his legal team is staking his freedom to an unusual defense, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes are prepared to argue that their client was anticipating former President...
National Archives tells Congress some Trump records still unaccounted for
The National Archives and Records Administration told the House Oversight Committee in a letter released Saturday that some Trump administration records have yet to be recovered. Why it matters: The disclosure comes as Trump's legal team and the Justice Department wage a protracted legal battle over the ex-president's alleged possession...
National Archives asked Trump's lawyers for Kim Jong-Un correspondence in May 2021
The National Archives asked former President Trump's lawyers to account for correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in May 2021 as part of a bid to locate boxes of presidential records, according to email correspondence released Monday. Why it matters: Exactly eight weeks since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago,...
Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation
Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rick Scott won’t rebuke Trump’s “death wish” post about McConnell
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday declined several times to condemn former President Donald Trump's social media post suggesting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) had a "death wish" and using a racist name to describe his former Cabinet Secretary Elaine Chao. Driving the news: In a Truth Social...
Ex-White House aide condemns Trump for attacking McConnell, Chao
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao. Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where...
Scoop: Menendez warns Netanyahu against working with Jewish supremacists
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) during a trip to Israel last month warned Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu that if he forms a government after the Nov. 1 elections that includes right-wing extremists, it could harm U.S.-Israel bilateral relations, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. Why it matters:...
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump seeks to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to delay proceedings, including his deposition, in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, an author who has alleged he raped her in the mid-1990s, according to a letter from his attorney filed in federal court Monday. Driving the news: Trump's lawyer requested...
Supreme Court takes up case on Big Tech’s most important law
The Supreme Court decided Monday to take up a case that will test the immunity social media companies have from lawsuits over content posted by users. Why it matters: The case appears to be the court's first test of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a controversial provision that shields online platforms from lawsuits over moderation practices and user-posted content.
Breaking silence, Iran’s Khamenei blames Israel and U.S. for protests
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei without evidence on Monday blamed the U.S. and Israel for a wave of protests that has rocked the country. The big picture: It was the first time Khamenei has publicly weighed in on the protests, which began last month after the death of a woman in police custody.
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap
Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said. Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The well-funded world of challenging congressional bogeymen
Tucked between uber-famous Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the list of top 10 House fundraisers this cycle is a candidate most voters have probably never heard of: Marcus Flowers. Why it matters: Flowers has raised a staggering $10.8 million — despite being all but certain...
U.S. celebrates "significant" wins in Ukraine, as criticism in Russia grows
The recapture by Ukrainian troops of a key strategic city in the Donetsk region prompted celebration by Ukraine and its allies, and heightened internal criticism within Russia. Driving the news: Russia announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing troops from the city of Lyman as Ukrainian forces advanced nearer. The...
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman as Ukraine gains ground in annexed city
Russia said Saturday it had withdrawn troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's military inched closer to re-capturing the annexed city, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The withdrawal comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine, including the Donetsk region where Lyman is located.
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed himself assaulting an officer pleads guilty
A Jan. 6 rioter who filmed himself assaulting a police officer pleaded guilty Friday to a pair of felony charges, the Department of Justice said. Driving the news: Ronald Sandlin, a 35-year-old from Tennessee, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, per the DOJ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. grapples with risk of nuclear war over Ukraine
The U.S. and its NATO allies are urgently grappling with a question that once seemed to have faded along with the Cold War: Will Moscow go nuclear?. The big picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are growing more direct as his battlefield position in Ukraine grows more precarious. After...
Blinken marks four years since Khashoggi murder
Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the fourth anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder on Sunday, saying it represented "an attack on freedom of expression everywhere." Driving the news: U.S. intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for Khashoggi's murder —...
Where things stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration last week saw its first major legal challenges to its student loan forgiveness plan, which has presented new political hurdles for the White House less than two months after the initial announcement. Why it matters: Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states have criticized the plan as...
Democrats lead GOP among Latino voters by smaller margins than past elections
Roughly 54% of Latino voters would prefer to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms, while 33% would like to see Republicans take control, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. Why it matters: Although Democrats maintain a 21-point lead, this is narrower than in...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0