ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania City Among Most Affordable Housing Markets in America

Housing costs are coming down a bit, largely because interest rates have been on the rise all year, but it’s still a pretty expensive time to purchase a home. If you’re looking to purchase a house, as it turns out, one Pennsylvania city has been ranked among the hottest housing markets in the U.S. The reason it’s so hot, according to the report, is because they are more affordable than many other areas of the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Gulf Coast#Central Florida#Family Activities#Walt Disney World#Boscov S Travel#Southwest Airlines
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley, Poconos residents directly affected by Ian share their stories

We're hearing from people who live in Pennsylvania, but were directly affected by Hurricane Ian, and one of them is still stuck down there. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying buildings and flooding streets. Lehigh Valley realtor Stephanie Salanik owns a home in Bonita Springs, Florida right near ground zero.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy