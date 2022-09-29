Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter
After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
capitolhillseattle.com
District 3 lined up to include consolidated Eastlake, lose highrise swath of First Hill in Seattle’s final City Council border tweaks
Final tweaks to the plan to rebalance and redraw the Seattle City Council’s district borders include a swap for District 3 representing the city’s central neighborhoods around Capitol Hill and the Central District that would carve off a chunk of highrise-zoned First Hill in exchange for the still densely populated shores of Eastlake.
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
capitolhillseattle.com
$30M Seattle participatory budgeting effort gears up with staff, workgroups, and a steering committee
As Seattle City Hall tangles over the latest $1.6 billion budget proposal from the mayor’s office, an effort being touted as “the biggest participatory budgeting processes ever in the United States” is taking shape in the city. The Participatory Budgeting Project is hiring staff and seeking Steering...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
seattlerefined.com
Stomping Grounds: Brandon Burnstead brags on Kirkland
My wife and I lived in Seattle for the better part of a decade. I flat out love the city. But when our family started growing, we knew it was time to move to the 'burbs'. We ended up in the Kirkland area. Honestly, when we first moved I was...
The Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle
Seattle is not as much a destination for Italian food as it is for cuisines like seafood, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Even to this day, we can't quite find a classic chicken parm that hits right. But there are certainly plenty of excellent options to go out of your way for—from a Capitol Hill spot serving exceptional Piedmontese tajarin to a Beacon Hill standby cranking out crunchy fried suppli al telefono. Whether you're on a quest for a bowl of cacio e pepe chased by a spritz at the bar or want to book a special occasion meal weeks in advance, there's a restaurant full of semolina and tomato-based products for you. These are our favorite Italian restaurants in town.
capitolhillseattle.com
With COVID-19 state of emergency coming to an end, First Hill’s Frye Art Museum adding new ‘mask-required hours’
The end of October will bring an end to nearly 1,000 days of Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency. But, of course, it doesn’t bring the end of the pandemic. The transition is leaving many important decisions regarding life with the virus to individuals, private businesses, and organizations to sort out and find the best paths forward.
thestand.org
‘Most hated man in Britain’ will no longer attend Seattle event
UPDATE (Sept. 30, 2022) — After a public outcry from the international labor movement and elected officials, P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebblethwaite will no longer be attending the Interferry Conference in Seattle next week! The leafletting action scheduled for Monday morning, Oct. 3 has therefore been CANCELLED. SEATTLE —...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Former Bellevue resident sought by FBI for defrauding businesses, investors of more than $30 million
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former Bellevue resident and Las Vegas man for defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of more than $30 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said 42-year-old Justin Costello is facing a 25-count indictment charging him...
secretseattle.co
50 Fantastic And Frightful Things To Do In Seattle This October
Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this October?. We have a few tricks and treats up our sleeve for you. Whether you’re looking for cozy harvest festivals, delicious foodie events, or a truly creepy, frightful Halloween experience, there is something on this list for you. Best of all, many of these October events and activities are cheap or even free!
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle 'a lot better' as King Co. Prosecutor's Office files more cases
For months, a problematic stretch of 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle has been plagued with open-air drug dealing. Now, dozens are facing consequences after the King County Prosecutor’s Office said it's the results of more prosecutions and cases being investigated by Seattle police. It’s much quieter on 3rd Avenue...
kirklandreporter.com
Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome
Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
