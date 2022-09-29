Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive. In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
KBTX.com
A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan. The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living...
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
KBTX.com
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KBTX.com
Chamber to host Youth to Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about your future. That’s why the B/CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth to Career Fair. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon and says participants could make a difference in a kid’s life.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
mocomotive.com
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
KBTX.com
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
Multiple people injured, thrown in water after 2 boats collide on Lake Conroe, officials say
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after multiple agencies responded to the scene.
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
KBTX.com
Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say
Investigators said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
