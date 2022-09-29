ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Suspect obtained restraining order against murdered woman

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uF79j_0iFmvDVO00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Kacey Jennings, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Allison Maria Castro, 28, obtained a restraining order against her this summer, only to ask for it to be dismissed one day later.

Capital murder arrest made in connection to missing woman’s disappearance in Fayetteville

Court records show that Jennings, 29, filed for and received a temporary protection order on June 8. In a document submitted to receive the order, Jennings, 29, stated that he believed he was in “immediate danger of domestic abuse.” The filing notes that the two began living together on March 3 and adds that they were in a “dating relationship” from January 30 to May 23.

“I’m terrified of someone violent in my home,” he stated. “Allison broke up with me until June 8, 2022. I have been financially supporting her.” He also told the court that he “contacted her boyfriend asking him to take her in.”

I was awoken to bright lights in my head as Allison was punching my face, and protected my eyes from being scratched out. She walked out of my bedrooom when I locked my door. I contacted the Fayetteville Police Department to assist me in leaving the house. While I was on the phone with dispatch, Allison was banging on my door telling me to open it, and told me that she was going to beat me some more and kill me.

Kacey Jennings, June 8, Petition for Domestic Order of Protection

Washington County Circuit Court issued an order of protection on June 8. One day later, Jennings requested a dismissal of the order. In a court filing, he said that an incident “triggered [his] PTSD of being beaten” for the first 13 years of his life. He said that led to him making a “rash decision” in requesting the order.

Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas

“I do not think the respondent is a danger to my life or a threat,” he added. The order was dismissed on June 10.

Jennings was arrested in connection with Castro’s death on September 27. He is facing charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse. Authorities have been searching Beaver Lake for two days for evidence relevant to the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Oklahoma man killed in Newton County accident Sunday

A motorcyclist from Oklahoma has been killed in a crash in Newton County. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 71-year-old Clifton Caughron of Yukon, Oklahoma. According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Caughron’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by another vehicle in the opposite lane.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Restraining Order#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Fayetteville Court
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
5NEWS

Fort Smith community invited to National Night Out

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be hosting National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be held at Central Mall in the former Sears parking lot from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting. NNO is an annual community event that is held...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
FORT SMITH, AR
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fort Smith, Arkansas

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fort Smith for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fort Smith. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
ROGERS, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy