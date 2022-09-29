Read full article on original website
2news.com
Food Bank Of Northern Nevada Kid’s Café Schedule For Fall Break
Northern Nevada Food Bank’s ‘Feeding Kids Café’ will be open throughout the week of Washoe County’s Fall Break. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive meals.
2news.com
Sierra View Library to Close for Renovations starting October 10
Washoe County Library System is making planned renovations to the public spaces at the Sierra View Library, located at 4001 S. Virginia St. in the Reno Town Mall. The building will be closed to the public starting Monday, October 10, 2022, with an anticipated reopening planned for February 2023. The...
2news.com
New Microchipping Stations Inside Pet Station Stores
Washoe County Regional Animal Services, in collaboration with Pet Station, SPCA of Northern Nevada, and Nevada Humane Society, unveiled nine public pet microchip scanning stations inside Pet Station stores across Washoe County on Monday. This tool will allow community members to bring found pets to any Pet Station store to...
2news.com
Five years of Truckee Meadows water management efforts recognized
Local and regional water management leaders gathered Sept. 27 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Nevada Water Innovation Institute (NWII), a University-led partnership that collaborates on issues in the water sector. . Directed by Civil & Environmental Engineering Department Chair Krishna Pagilla, the NWII made regional and national...
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Always bring a grain of salt to any answer the Clampers give you. Like, for instance, when you ask who won the coffin races on Saturday. They didn’t. Main Street took a photo finish over CV Flyte at the competition held as part of the Fall Fest in Gardnerville.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
2news.com
BLM to carry out prescribed fires near Eagle Lake in Lassen County
Fire and fuels management crews from the Bureau of Land Management will conduct prescribed fire projects to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat near Eagle Lake in Lassen County. These projects will be implemented when weather permits, starting as soon as October 5, and throughout the rest of the...
2news.com
KTMB and The Bin Trash Spa help clean-up Midtown Reno
On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and a new local business, The Bin Trash Spa, hosted a Midtown Clean-up in Reno. The Bin is a new local business that provides commercial trash bin cleaning and sanitizing. The curbside service offers three plans. With the company's equipment, they...
2news.com
Small Businesses Join Together to Clean up Midtown Reno
Local small businesses held a Midtown cleanup on Sunday October 2, 2022. Volunteers gathered to help clean the streets of Midtown Reno. Everyone met at the Z Bar on South Virginia Street to get supplies and gear, as well as plan how the work will get done. They accomplished two...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
2news.com
Gas Prices Continue to Spike in Reno
Gas prices have gone up more than 30 cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price in Reno was reported at $5.79 on Monday. It was $5.44 this time last week and $5.08 just a month ago. So what's driving up prices to rise so fast, specifically...
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 27. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch was reported as having left his home on Sept. 23 and not returning, prompting his family to file a missing persons report. Yoscovitch’s car...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man From Fernley
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen on September 23rd in Fernley. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch's car was later found broken down off of I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him. Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his...
