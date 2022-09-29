Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
NewsTimes
Smash-and-grab burglars target vehicles in Southbury for fifth time
SOUTHBURY — With a fifth incident reported last week, unoccupied vehicles in town continue to be the targets of smash-and-grab burglars. There have been at least five such incidents since late August — the most recent of which was reported the morning of Sept. 28, when police responded to Church Road for a report of a vehicle that had a window smashed overnight.
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
1 dead in Park Street double shooting in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — One person has died after two people were shot between Parkville Market and Pope Commons on Park Street in Hartford Monday afternoon. Police said two victims were shot and one person died. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Police are active on the...
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October. For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”. Throughout the...
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
Register Citizen
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford HealthCare Doctor Was Pioneer for LIFESTAR and Global Lifesaving Movement
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Hartford HealthCare launched a new Trauma Lecture series to honor the legacy of Dr. Lenworth Jacobs, who brought LIFESTAR...
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
