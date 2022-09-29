It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO