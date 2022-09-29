Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More
"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes This WWE Star, Not Roman Reigns, Is 'Lead' Of SmackDown
Freddie Prinze Jr. has a hunch that Roman Reigns isn't, in fact, the head of the table on WWE's "SmackDown." On the latest episode of Prinze Jr.'s "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member said that although Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, there's another star on the roster he feels is leading the charge each week.
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts crossovers are nothing new to fans. With world champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Jake Hager testing their luck in the octagon, or Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, or Cain Velasquez stepping into the squared circle, the two forms of entertainment can't get enough of each other. Sometimes, crossovers don't need to be physical, like The McMahons sitting cage side at a recent UFC event, or Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit match, but one recent crossover has turned the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, into "That B***h Show."
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Reveals Advice Triple H Has Given Him
Following the NCAA's massive announcement in 2021 that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, WWE unveiled its NIL (or Next In Line) program. Through this initiative, a diverse array of athletes are given access to the WWE Performance Center and all its resources, such as media training, community relations, and more. Upon completion of the program, some participants may earn an opportunity at a WWE contract.
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes
It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team With Top AEW Stars In Return Match
"The Dragon" is set to return to the ring on November 27th, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing some back up to the Dorton Arena. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will team with AAA, ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trio will be taking on the next generation of Horsemen, as Brock Anderson, "Black Machismo" (aka Jay Lethal) and a mystery partner will unite as "Arn Anderson's 4 Horsemen," and will be accompanied by "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson. FTR had previously worked with Big Time Wrestling, in a match where they were managed by Bret "Hitman" Hart. The Rock n' Roll Express will also face The Briscoes at the event.
Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Removed From WWE Television
Kurt Angle's debut on the WWE main roster in Autumn 1999 was the beginning of one of the most impressive rookie years in WWE history. The Olympic Gold Medalist won both the WWE European and Intercontinental Championships mere months into his tenure before closing out his first year on the roster by winning the WWE Championship from The Rock at No Mercy 2000. However, one aspect of his legendary rookie year that many seem to forget was his brief time being managed by the legendary Bob Backlund.
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
The Sandman Was Supposed To Be In Popular WCW Stable
Aside from sharing a name with Neil Gaiman's famous comic book character, The Sandman is best known for his long run in ECW, as well as later stints in WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. As such, it's easy to forget that Sandman was once part of WCW as well, where he wrestled under the name Hardcore Hak throughout 1999. As he tells it though, things were supposed to play out far differently for the ECW legend.
Dutch Mantell Says Former WWE Executive Had A Mouth And Temper
WWE has undergone quite a few changes as of late with Vince McMahon's retirement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the role of Creative Content Officer. The direction of WWE's television programming seems to have changed since — with fans praising what they've seen so far – and an improved atmosphere backstage among staff resulting as well. During a recent SportsKeeda Wrestling interview, Dutch Mantell revealed that he had heard "the morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now," showcasing that whatever changes have been made behind the scenes are working.
Darby Allin Jumps Off A Waterfall In Latest Stunt Video
AEW star Darby Allin is not only known for his wrestling career, but also for the crazy stunts he performs outside of the ring. Allin has backflipped tricycles and jumped a Jeep over his house, in addition to other daredevil antics that frequently grace his social media feeds. This weekend,...
MJF Cites Old Tweet On AEW Rival To Make His Point
Ahead of his match against Wheeler Yuta this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," MJF has referenced one of his old tweets to illustrate why he believes the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) member is "not a good person." The tweet in question describes an incident that took place in 2018 when both...
MJF Calls AEW Star A 'Slob' And Says He'll Never Wrestle Them
MJF has amplified an existing state of bad blood with fellow AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston. The brouhaha began when MJF tweeted a back-handed compliment to current rival Wheeler Yuta. "As I've said before, me and Yuta have had wars all over North America," MJF said. "He's an incredible wrestler. I'm just better." MJF's boast generated a response from Twitter denizen @SarahManiaXCV, who tweeted, "Okay but I need you to wrestle Eddie Kingston and I need it now."
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
Ken Shamrock Responds To Fans Asking Him To Referee Special Match At Extreme Rules
With Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle set to face off in the first main roster Fight Pit match in WWE History, eyes have been on who will officiate the matchup over the past couple of days. While UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was ultimately chosen to do the honors at Extreme Rules, fans had been calling for another former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter to officiate the match.
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
