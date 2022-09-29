ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Sen. Perry continues to put focus on water needs

As a state senator, Charles Perry is aware of the importance of water to the agricultural interests in the Lubbock area he represents. “It’s an important subject,” the Lubbock Republican told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview. “Without water, we’re without life; without water there is no Texas, without water there is no economy. Water is the most important thing we need to have a conversation about.”
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

