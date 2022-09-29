Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
State Sen. Perry continues to put focus on water needs
As a state senator, Charles Perry is aware of the importance of water to the agricultural interests in the Lubbock area he represents. “It’s an important subject,” the Lubbock Republican told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview. “Without water, we’re without life; without water there is no Texas, without water there is no economy. Water is the most important thing we need to have a conversation about.”
MySanAntonio
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
MySanAntonio
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
MySanAntonio
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
Comments / 0