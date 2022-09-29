As a state senator, Charles Perry is aware of the importance of water to the agricultural interests in the Lubbock area he represents. “It’s an important subject,” the Lubbock Republican told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview. “Without water, we’re without life; without water there is no Texas, without water there is no economy. Water is the most important thing we need to have a conversation about.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO