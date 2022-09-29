Read full article on original website
Related
whidbeylocal.com
Erin and Ross Egge are the New Owners of Dancing Fish Vineyards and Winery
Erin and Ross Egge purchased Dancing Vineyards in Freeland from Nancy and Brad Thompson in June of 2022. Erin says, “We fell in love with Dancing Fish the first time we visited in 2017. When we found out Dancing Fish was for sale, we knew that we wanted to build our work and lives around it.”
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
whidbeylocal.com
Representative Larsen will be holding a Town Hall/Community Coffee
Representative Larsen will be holding a Town Hall/Community Coffee in Oak Harbor next Tuesday, October 4th from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at The Center in Oak Harbor (51 SE Jerome St., Oak Harbor, WA 98277).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whidbeylocal.com
2022 Halloween Events on Whidbey Island
To add your event, please email it to us at Info@whidbeylocal.com. WISBA Spooktacular Trunk or Treat October 29th 3PM. Come on out with the whole family for WISBA's first Trunk or Treat! After you trick or treat outside make sure you make your way into the Elks Lodge for WISBA's Spooktacular Vendor Event!
140 luxury homes are coming to Whatcom County. Check out the price points
On a clear day, the homes are expected to have views of Birch Bay, the San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Baker.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival is almost here
PORT ANGELES – The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival in Port Angeles is coming back in all its glory on Friday, October 7 through Sunday the 9th. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 festival was cancelled, and lasts year’s event was presented in an abbreviated form, so organizers are thrilled to be able to put on a festival that’s bigger and better than ever.
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
Rare clash between orcas, humpback whales witnessed in Salish Sea
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Captains with the Pacific Whale Watch Association said they witnessed a rare event on Thursday. A large group of Bigg’s (transient) orcas and pair of humpback whales harassed each other during an hours-long encounter about 25 miles west of Port Angeles. PWWA captains said...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
Comments / 0