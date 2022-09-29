Read full article on original website
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
ZZ Top Is Coming to Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine, and You Can Win Tickets
Are you ready for ZZ Top to rock Merrill Auditorium this October?. The band will be there in Portland, Maine, on Rocktober 19, and we want you to be there, too. We have a bunch of pairs of ZZ Top tickets to give away to some lucky fans. So how...
Thompson Seaglass at Saltwater Artists Gallery
The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor is excited to showcase Lynne Thompson’s jewelry made with authentic glass found on the Maine shores. Thompson grew up in a creative family that was always encouraged to recycle things at hand. Her active imagination was soon using wire to create tendrils and tidal lines wound around glass worn smooth by the sea. She was still working as a respiratory therapist when she started working with seaglass, creating jewelry or teaching classes.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
New Restaurant ‘The Crumpet’ To Open In Bucksport
Looking for a place to grab some coffee, tea or a pastry? There is a new hot spot coming to Bucksport. The Crumpet, located 81 Main Street, is a new addition to the town of Bucksport. The cafe will feature coffee from Farm House Coffee Roasters and tea from Tea Maineia, both of Winterport, along with pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads.
Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too Fulfills a Culinary Couple’s Longtime Dream
Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too resides in a low-slung, unassuming former Greek-pizza joint in rural Wilton, among a patch of roadside shopping plazas along Route 2. It’d be easy to whiz right past without registering, though that would be a shame. Inside, the dining room has a serene sort of diner-meets-farmhouse vibe: rows of mod-ish, slate-gray banquettes, white shiplap walls, a sliding barn door to the kitchen, and freshly cut flowers throughout. There’s neither a trace of road noise nor a whiff of old pizza. On a recent evening, my family and I were seated near a group of chatty older women finishing their desserts. They told us we were in for a treat, and they weren’t wrong.
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
These are Pho-Real the Best Ramen and Pho Places in Portland, Maine [LIST]
Portland, Maine has put itself on the foodie map and we are proud to live in a city that is becoming quite the culinary destination. We are, of course, known for seafood but you may not realize we have some top-tier restaurants that offer mouth-watering and heart-warming bowls of pho and ramen.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Robert W. ‘Bob’ Pike
Robert W. “Bob” Pike, 90, of Boothbay, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sept. 26, 2022. He was born on Aug. 28, 1932, to Ephraim and Sarah (Lewis) Pike in Boston, Mass. Bob attended schools in Everett, Mass. and graduated in the class of 1950....
Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review
When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Saturday, October 1st 2022 — PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you think it’s tastebud heaven or pretentious and boring, Portland’s food and drink landscape never stays the same for very long. This fall at least five new food and drink spots are opening in, and around, the...
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Arbor Jane Huegel
Our loving mother passed peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. Arbor Jane was predeceased by her husband, Francis Huegel; mother, Delia Grace; her siblings, Muriel Anne, Marianne, Peter, Frank, Frederick, Forest Jr., and Kenneth. Arbor Jane is survived by her loving children: son, Larry Mason Jr., wife Cindy, and their daughter, Samantha; daughter, Karen Skidgell, fiance, John, and her children, Katie and Jamie; daughter, Tammy Usher, husband, Leroy, and their children, Jacob, Samantha and fiancé Chris, and Summer and boyfriend, Luke; and great-grandchildren, Kiley, Dustin, Evelyn, and Axl. She is survived by siblings, Teddy, Dannie, Neil, Larry, Hunter, Bunny, and Ceceil.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Eileen Diann Brewer Barter
Eileen Diann Brewer Barter, born Feb. 9, 1954, in Trenton, N.J. to Edwin and Lorraine Brewer, passed away peacefully with her loving husband and children by her side on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor. Eileen grew up in Trenton, N.J. and moved to Boothbay when...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
‘Day of Hope’ returns to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the return of ‘Day of Hope’ to Augusta after being away for two years. More than 1,000 people registered to show their support and raise money for families battling cancer. The goal of $150,000 was exceeded well before the event kicked off...
