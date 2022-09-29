Newport, RI/College Park, GA – Police have charged two men after a firearm and a stolen car was discovered. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m., Troopers and members of the Newport Police Department arrested 27-year-old Kotey D. Gibson of Burton, Michigan, and 38-year-old Patrick Richardson of Brooklyn, New York for Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, License or Permit Required for Carrying a Pistol, Receiving Stolen Goods Over $1,500, Receiving Stolen Goods Under $1,500, Felony Conspiracy, and Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty.

