Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of four has been displaced by a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the Carpenter Street home. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance. No further information was released.
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
DA Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody
MILLBURY — One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house Saturday afternoon on Millbury Avenue. "I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass. State Police investigating serious crash in Foxboro
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Foxboro early Sunday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
ABC6.com
Cottrell Bridge reopens in Westerly
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cottrell Bridge reopened Monday in Westerly. The bridge connecting Route 78 and Route 1 was closed down since July. Construction began on July 5. “This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man found dead in cell after being accused of killing, burning mother
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in the death of his mother Friday night is now dead. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Adam Howe died of an “apparent suicide” in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
John DePetro case back in court on Monday
(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island State Police charge two men after they discover firearm, car stolen from Georgia
Newport, RI/College Park, GA – Police have charged two men after a firearm and a stolen car was discovered. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m., Troopers and members of the Newport Police Department arrested 27-year-old Kotey D. Gibson of Burton, Michigan, and 38-year-old Patrick Richardson of Brooklyn, New York for Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, License or Permit Required for Carrying a Pistol, Receiving Stolen Goods Over $1,500, Receiving Stolen Goods Under $1,500, Felony Conspiracy, and Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
NECN
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
ABC6.com
2 critically injured after highway crash in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said that two people were critically injured in a highway crash in Foxborough Sunday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 north right by the Route 140 exit. State police explained that there were six people inside...
Comments / 1