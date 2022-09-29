Are Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Engaged? What To Know About His Australian Girlfriend Who's Rocking A Diamond Ring

@billyrayscyrus/instagram

Is Billy Ray Cyrus headed to the altar for a third time? The star and his new love, Elizabeth "Firerose" Maniscalco , have fans buzzing over a possible engagement, as the latter has recently started rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Firerose first showed off the bling in a September 8 post, and the jewelry can also be seen in pictures from September 13.

@billyrayscyrus/instagram

The two haven't said much about their romance , but they uploaded their first photo together on August 25, where the Australian star shared a selfie with the caption, "The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️."

According to one outlet, the two were "longtime" friends before things turned romantic, and they collaborated on a 2021 track titled "New Day." Upon its release, the two showered each other with praise.

@billyrayscyrus/instagram

"FIREROSE is the very definition of persistence, combined with a tremendous amount of talent as a songsmith, vocalist and producer," insisted the father-of-six . "Her persistence has paid off, she’s getting her chance. That’s all you can ever ask for in this business. She earned it. She never gave up. I admire that."

BILLY RAY CYRUS PLAYING MATCHMAKER FOR DAUGHTER MILEY — HE'S LOOKING FOR SOMEONE MATURE & RESPONSIBLE,' INSIDER DISHES

As OK! previously reported, the Hannah Montana actor split from Tish Cyrus , 55, this past April, marking the third time the couple had filed for divorce throughout their 29-year marriage.

Scroll down to learn more about his new leading lady.

@billyrayscyrus/instagram

Firerose was born in Sydney, Australia, and according to her official website , she's been obsessed with music since early childhood.

"I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music and helping people up with a song I wrote gives everything so much meaning," she gushed. "I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly."

The star listed Sia , Alanis Morisette and Australian rock band Powderfinger as her inspirations.

After graduating from the Newtown School for the Performing Arts, she began playing festivals and local hotspots. In order to pay the bills, she also took up modeling and acting gigs, and soon enough, her tunes hit the Billboard AC charts.

American Songwriter reported on the pair being friends before taking things to the next level.