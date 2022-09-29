Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Manitou Springs announces Indigenous Peoples Weekend celebrations
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of "city life and who we are," the city has announced a weekend full of Indigenous Peoples Day-related events. This year will be Manitou Springs' second annual celebration since the passage of Resolution No. 0421, designating the second...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
KRDO
Public input sought on renovation of Colorado Springs Senior Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on planned renovations to its Senior Center. The city launched a survey on Sept. 19 that is open through Oct. 11 for residents of Colorado Springs. According to the city, the survey is primarily interested in...
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Colorado Springs police warn shoppers and businesses not to engage with shoplifters
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a major retail theft bust, police are warning businesses and shoppers to avoid trying to stop shoplifters on their own. Last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested eight people after catching them shoplifting on the spot. Two of the people arrested face felony-level...
KRDO
Emaciated dogs rescued and recovering at HSPPR, owner charged
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two dogs in Colorado Springs have a new lease on life thanks to the work of local Animal Law Enforcement and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR). The HSPPR said they received a tip recently about two dogs living in unsanitary conditions...
KRDO
7th annual Oktoberfest celebration happening Saturday in Florence
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Florence Brewing Company is hosting its 7th annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend in Florence. The event takes place from 11 a.m to "dark-ish" on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Florence Brewing Company, 200 S. Pikes Peak Ave. in Florence. The street outside Florence Brewing Company will be...
KRDO
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed. Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
City seeks public’s input on Greater Westside Community Plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs and CONO are asking for the public to provide input on the creation of a Greater Westside Community Plan. According to the city, this plan is anticipated to be an overall guide for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25, including Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.
KRDO
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.
KRDO
El Paso County offers ballot image audit and review tool for 2022 primary election
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is providing a tool to allow citizens to review the ballots cast in an election. According to the county, the ballot image and review (BAR) tool allows the public to view, sort, filter, and download ballot images from the 2022 Primary Election, permitting an extra level of election transparency from the comfort of their home.
KRDO
CSPD officer sustains minor injuries in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, a Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Circle Dr. According to police, the officer was responding to a call and driving south on Circle Dr. As the officer approached the intersection with Fountain Blvd., a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned left in front of the officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20. Arizona is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 total yards. It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs, who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.
KRDO
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
Comments / 0