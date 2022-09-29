ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO

Manitou Springs announces Indigenous Peoples Weekend celebrations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of "city life and who we are," the city has announced a weekend full of Indigenous Peoples Day-related events. This year will be Manitou Springs' second annual celebration since the passage of Resolution No. 0421, designating the second...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

7th annual Oktoberfest celebration happening Saturday in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Florence Brewing Company is hosting its 7th annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend in Florence. The event takes place from 11 a.m to "dark-ish" on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Florence Brewing Company, 200 S. Pikes Peak Ave. in Florence. The street outside Florence Brewing Company will be...
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed. Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”
HERMANTOWN, MN
KRDO

City seeks public’s input on Greater Westside Community Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs and CONO are asking for the public to provide input on the creation of a Greater Westside Community Plan. According to the city, this plan is anticipated to be an overall guide for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25, including Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
KRDO

El Paso County offers ballot image audit and review tool for 2022 primary election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is providing a tool to allow citizens to review the ballots cast in an election. According to the county, the ballot image and review (BAR) tool allows the public to view, sort, filter, and download ballot images from the 2022 Primary Election, permitting an extra level of election transparency from the comfort of their home.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

CSPD officer sustains minor injuries in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, a Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Circle Dr. According to police, the officer was responding to a call and driving south on Circle Dr. As the officer approached the intersection with Fountain Blvd., a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned left in front of the officer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20. Arizona is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 total yards. It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs, who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.
TUCSON, AZ
KRDO

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE

