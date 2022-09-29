ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

mauinow.com

Deadly motorcycle crash claims life of man on Maui’s Kula Highway

A 63-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when a pickup truck collided head-on into the motorcycle he was operating on Kula Highway Friday night. The crash was reported at around 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KULA, HI
KHON2

Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI

