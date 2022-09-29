Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested for habitual property crime, robbery following incident at Maui Mall Village
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kahului man was arrested over the weekend on a complaint of habitual property crime after allegedly stealing a man’s cell phone and assaulting the victim when he gave chase. The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Maui Mall Village located at 70 East...
mauinow.com
Deadly motorcycle crash claims life of man on Maui’s Kula Highway
A 63-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when a pickup truck collided head-on into the motorcycle he was operating on Kula Highway Friday night. The crash was reported at around 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
