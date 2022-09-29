Read full article on original website
The inventory glut that dragged down U.S. retailers over the past two quarters may only be getting worse. For shoppers, that means better deals. Inventory levels have increased sequentially and are at the highest level relative to sales since the start of the pandemic, UBS Group AG analysts led by Jay Sole said in a recent note. Nike Inc. said Thursday that its North American inventories grew by a whopping 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, well above the growth that set off alarm bells earlier this year at companies such as Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Gap Inc.
Porsche stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen defied by going ahead with Europe's biggest initial public offering in more than a decade. The sports-car maker's shares traded down as much as 1.8% to €81 on Monday, roughly in line with...
