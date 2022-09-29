ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Sheriffs locates missing 11-year-old boy

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA6KO_0iFmtotj00

El Paso County Sheriff's Office was looking for an 11-year-old missing boy. The department has since located the boy.

He was last seen leaving Sproul Junior High at 12 PM Thursday. He was last seen wearing black stonewashed jeans, black and blue hoodie, with grey knit tennis shoes.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 719-390-5555.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 3

Related
KXRM

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

FRIDAY 9/30/22 11:05 a.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO has updated on Twitter that the child has been found safe. They thank the community for their efforts. ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies search for missing 11-year-old boy THURSDAY 9/29/22 3:46 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in […]
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. CSPD The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Black And Blue#Appletv#Koaa News5
KKTV

Springs police officer hurt in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested for multiple hit-and-runs & crashing into road closures

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested for multiple hit-and-run crashes and for driving into barriers and road closures Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving reports of multiple hit-and-run crashes near 5900 Dublin Blvd. Motorists and drivers involved provided pictures to officers of a white Mercedes sedan […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Stephan Wilson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide 12 years after officers found a man dead in his apartment. At approximately 10:10 a.m. in 2010, CSPD was notified of a body found near the 6500 block of Del Monico Drive. When officers arrived, they found a body that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
CBS Denver

Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy